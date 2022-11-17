Special team to follow up on government medical college project in Wayanad, says Veena George

November 17, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - KALPETTA

Health Minister Veena George has said that a special team under the Director of Medical Education (DME) will be constituted to supervise steps for the completion of the proposed government medical college in Wayanad.

Inaugurating a paediatric intensive care unit at the district hospital at Mananthavady, on Thursday, Ms. George said the government was awaiting sanction from the National Medical Council (NMC) to run the proposed medical college. Members of the council will visit the site soon prior to granting sanction, the Minister said.

The posts of specialty doctors, including neurologists, will be created for the proposed project soon, apart from appointing senior resident doctors, Ms. George said.

The government is also considering the feasibility of acquiring the properties of various departments near the district hospital for construction of buildings for the proposed institution, the Minister added.

Civil and electrical work for the catheterisation laboratory at the hospital will be completed by the middle of December, and the lab will start functioning by the end of January, Ms. George said.

The Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of community health centres at Vazhavatta and Begur, besides declaring the upgradation of 36 sub-health centres in the district to Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres.