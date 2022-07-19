Special team to assess crop loss in Wayanad

Over 3,500 farmers affected

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said that a special team has been constituted to assess the huge crop loss in Wayanad in rain-related calamities in a fortnight.

According to the preliminary data available with the Agriculture department, the district has suffered a total loss of ₹56.5 crore in rain-related calamities from July 1 to July 18 and it affected as many as 3,773 farmers.

Officials of the Agriculture department should stay alert to issue directives to farmers on time in emergency situations, the Minister said.