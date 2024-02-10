Special team tasked with tranquilizing wil elephant will exercise caution, says Minister

February 10, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran has said that the special team tasked with tranquilizing the wild elephant that killed a man near Mananthavady in Wayanad will exercise caution during the process.

This was against the backdrop of the recent death of ‘Thanneer Kompan’ elephant in a similar operation, he told the media here on Saturday evening. Two ‘kumki’ elephants from Muthanga too were being deployed in the operation.

A compensation of ₹10 lakh would be granted to the family of deceased Aji, 45, of Panachi at Chaligaddha under the Begur Forest range in the North Wayanad forest division. One of his family members will be given a government job as well. According to officials, Aji was attacked by the radio-collared wild elephant translocated from Karnataka.

Mr. Saseendran said the government fully understands the sentiments of local residents who had been on a day-long protest after Aji’s death. Because of the protest by local people, officials were unable to reach the spot.

“Whatever is possible to ease the situation will be done. I request the people to cooperate with us. Our focus is to nab the wild elephant and to ensure compensation the family,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a special order to tranquilize the elephant was issued after the Minister held discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and senior Forest officials. Mr. Saseendran said that the Kerala High Court had been conducting a hearing related to the death of ‘Thanneer Komban’, the radio-collared wild elephant from Karnataka which died recently after being tranquilized and captured by the department. A member of the court-appointed expert committee related to the incident had been summoned for the hearing. “In such a scenario, forest officials have suggested that convincing the court would be essential to move forward in the present case,” he said.

Asked about the practical issues related to the surveillance of animals fitted with radio collars, Mr. Saseendran said that a protocol would be formulated for their monitoring. He admitted that there had been a delay in receiving signals on the movement of the elephant.

