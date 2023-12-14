GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special team steps up combing operations to capture elusive tiger in Kerala’s Wayanad district

The big cat, nearly 13 years old, has been identified as WWL-45 of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, as per Forest department’s database

December 14, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Forest officials preparing to set up the second cage to capture the elusive tiger that reportedly killed a farmer at Koodallur in Wayanad.

Forest officials preparing to set up the second cage to capture the elusive tiger that reportedly killed a farmer at Koodallur in Wayanad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The newly constituted 80-member special team on Thursday intensified combing operations to capture the elusive tiger in Wayanad district of Kerala that is suspected to have killed a farmer at Koodallur in the district a few days ago.

The big cat, nearly 13 years old, has been identified as WWL-45 of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, as per the database of the Forest department.

Though the special team, consisting of trackers, shooters, veterinarians and members of the rapid response team (RRT) mobilised from the three forest divisions in the district, has searched the human habitats of the Koodallur and Moodakkolly areas bordering the Irulam forest of the South Wayanad forest division and the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, the efforts yielded no results so far.

Two kumki elephants

Apart from the special team, two ‘kumki’ (trained) elephants, Vikram and Bharat, were also pressed into service to locate the tiger.

Though the big cat reached one of the two cages set up near a poultry farm at Koodallur to capture it but, the animal did not enter the cage and instead roamed near these.

The pug marks of the tiger were identified from the site, Forest department sources said.

A man-eater

Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Thursday said the Chief Wildlife Warden had issued an order to shoot dead the tiger after it was identified as a man-eater. As many as five patrolling teams were also constituted to monitor the movements of the tiger round the clock, apart from the installation of 25 surveillance cameras in the area for the purpose, the Minister said.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.