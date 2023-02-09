Special team recommends capturing rogue tusker Arikompan

February 09, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - IDUKKI

A special team from Wayanad led by chief forest veterinary surgeon Arun Zakaria will submit its recommendations to capture the rogue tusker “Arikompan” that has created panic among the residents of Devikulam range near Munnar in Idukki, according to officials.

A senior Forest department official told The Hindu that the special team has recommended capturing Arikompan and fixing a radio caller on another rogue tusker “Chakkakompan”.

The team on Thursday visited Sankarapandi Mettu, Chinnakkanal, Anayirankal, and 301 colony areas to track the route of Arikompan.

One of the key recommendation is to strengthen the Rapid Response Team (RRT) in Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats to prevent the human-elephant conflict under the Devikulam range.

Arikompan is in the habit of attacking homes and ration shops in search of food. The tusker (Kompan in Malayalam) earned its name because of its fondness for Ari (rice).

“When the Chief Wildlife Warden issues an order to capture the tusker, the special team will assemble at the base camp and capture the tusker,” said the official. “Topography is the main hurdle in this region to safely tranquilize the tusker,” the official added.

A high-level meeting scheduled at Munnar on Friday will chart out a plan to deal with the situation.

The six-member team include N. Roopesh, range forest officer, elephant squad and rapid response team (RRT) Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS), Vishnu O., Conservation biologist M.J. Raghavan, section forest officer Aurnjith, Beat forest officer Dinesh and forest watcher (all from the WWS.) The special team completed the data collection on Thursday.

Munnar divisional forest officer (DFO) Ramesh Bishnoi, Shantri Tom, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Munnar, P.V. Vegi, Range officer Devikulam, Nisha Raichel, assistant veterinary surgeon, Munnar, among others joined the team on Thursday.