Special team reaches Dhoni to capture PT-7

January 04, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A task force of the Forest department arrived here on Wednesday with the objective of capturing a rogue elephant codenamed PT-7 (Palakkad Tusker-7).

The elephant had gained notoriety by frequently raiding the farmlands in the forest fringes of Dhoni, Akathethara and Mundoor, and charging at people.

The statistics at the Forest department shows that PT-7 had been out of the forest more than six months in the last year.

The 28-member task force is headed by Chief Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah, assistant forest officer Ajesh Mohandas, and Elephant Squad and Rapid Response Team range officer N. Rupesh.

They have come along with two kumki elephants named Kallur Bharatan and Vadakkanad Vikram from Muthanga in Wayanad. As many as eight mahouts too are on the team to take care of the kumkis.

With the help of the kumkis, the team will start not only monitoring PT-7, but also keep it at bay so as not to allow the elephant to come out of the forest.

A kraal will soon be prepared at Dhoni for PT-7. Although a kraal was made at Muthanga, Wayanad, the plan to translocate the elephant under sedation was shelved as there were fears about the safety of the elephant.

About seven dozen eucalyptus trees will be cut from Oduvangadu area near Mundur to make the kraal. Forest officials said that the kraal could be made in a week.

Once the kraal is ready, PT-7 will be guided to a convenient place, where it will be captured using tranquiliser darts and shifted to the kraal with the help of the kumkis.

Kumkis, Augustine and Pramukh, from Dhoni will also be used for taming PT-7.