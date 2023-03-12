Special team on way to dart tusker

March 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

A 26-member special team of forest officials and four Kumkis will reach Chinnakkanal on Thursday to capture a wild tusker called ‘Arikompan,’ Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran has said.

Addressing a review meeting at Thekkady on Sunday, Mr. Saseendran said that the special team is being led by Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah.

“The Forest department will take strong actions to prevent man-animal conflict issues in Idukki district. The Kraal-making works have already started and are expected to be completed within four days. The district administration will impose section 144 in the area during the darting operation,” said Mr Saseendran.

Mr Saseendran said that the Fire Force, medical team, and police would be deployed in the Chinnakkanal area. “ The darting operation will coordinate eight squads led by divisional forest officers (DFO). After capturing ‘Arikompan,’ the forest department will decide on capturing two other tuskers ‘Chakkakompan’ and ‘Murivalankompan,’ said Mr Saseendaran.

Idukki district collector Sheeba George, Nodal officer Arun R.S., Chief Conservator of Forests Neethu Lakshmi, and Devikulam range officer P. V. Vegi among others, attended the meeting.

Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh had issued an order on February 21 for tranquilizing ‘Arikompan.’

Meanwhile, a labour canteen staff narrowly escaped the attack by “Arikompan”. According to local residents, the tusker attacked the canteen at Panniyar under Santhanpara panchayat on Saturday night around 10 p.m. The canteen owner Edwin had a narrow escape as he exited through another door. The workers from the layams chased away the tusker from the area.