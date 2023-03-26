ADVERTISEMENT

Special team formed to address man-animal conflict at Aralam

March 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KANNUR

Besides the Rapid Response Team, the squad includes rangers, beat officers, and forest watchers

The Hindu Bureau

A special team has been formed at Aralam as per the orders of Minister of Forests A.K. Saseendran to identify hotspot areas where immediate interventions are required to prevent frequent wildlife attacks.

Under the northern circle, the hotspots are Aralam in Kannur division, Pulpally in south Wayanad division, Tirunelli in north Wayanad division, and Pandi in Kasaragod division.

Chief Conservator of Forests K.S. Deepa, who is the nodal officer at the Kannur circle level, said that the special team will be headed by the Kannur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) P. Karthik.

“We have decided to include other divisions as well. Accordingly, the DFO will be assisted by Aralam Wildlife Warden V. Santosh Kumar and Assistant Forest Conservator of Social Forestry department M. Rajeevan,” she said.

Besides the Rapid Response Team, which is already stationed at Aralam, the team will comprise a total of 21 members, which includes rangers, beat officers, and forest watchers.

In an order issued by the government in December, the Minister had suggested to immediately implement measures following frequent attacks of wild animals and the killing of a tribesperson at Aralam.

She said that the team has been entrusted to properly plan and carry out measures to prevent animals entering the farm. Since Aralam has both farm and settlement areas, it requires proper planning, she added.

