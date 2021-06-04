Special team conducts probe at Konni in black Money case

Police may question BJP leader Surendran next week

The special team investigating the Kodakara black money heist has collected evidence from Konni at Pathanamthitta, one of the two constituencies where BJP president K. Surendran contested.

The police had earlier given indication that they might question Mr. Surendran next week.

The police collected information from a hotel where the BJP leaders, including Mr. Surendran stayed. It is learned that the police are also investigating the controversial helicopter trip of Mr. Surendran.

Recently, the All Kerala Anti-Corruption and Human Protection Council had alleged that the helicopter trip of Mr. Surendran was a strategy to smuggle black money and sought an investigation into it.

The allegation about handing over money to C.K. Janu too added to the controversy. Congress workers of Pathanamthitta have sought investigation into the boxes allegedly brought in the helicopter during the election campaign of Mr. Surendran.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team questioned Dhanarajan, brother of Dharmarajan, who had allegedly sent the black money, and BJP State office staffer Midhun on Friday. The police found from the phone details of Dharmarajan that Midhun had called him.

The High Court has asked the Enforcement Directorate to give a reply on a petition seeking an investigation by the agency into the case. Loktantrik Yuva Janata Dal national president Salim Madavur has given the petition. The High Court asked the agency to give a reply in 10 days.

It is learned that the ED has collected FIR details from the police. There were allegations that the ED was hesitating to investigate the case due to alleged involvement of BJP leaders.

The Thrissur District Sessions Count rejected the bail plea of Deepthi, wife of Ranjith, the third accused in the case, on Friday. The police allegedly recovered ₹12 lakh and 9.5 sovereigns of gold from Deepthi, the 20th accused in the case.