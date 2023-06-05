Special team begins probe into alleged loan fraud at Pulpally coop. bank

June 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

A six-member special team, constituted to investigate the alleged loan fraud at the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank in Wayanad district, launched an investigation on Monday.

The team has been constituted as per Section 66(1) of the Cooperative Act in the wake of the alleged suicide of a farmer, who was a complainant in the cooperative bank loan-fraud case, and several people raising similar complaints.

The team will investigate the alleged embezzlement, the capital and liabilities of the bank, and the use of public funds against the norms of the Cooperative Act, if any.

“We have started the preliminary investigation. The probe will be completed in a month,” T. Ayyappan Nair, Deputy Registrar, who is leading the team, told media persons.

The police arrested the former bank president and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary K.K. Abraham and the former bank secretary T. Rama Devi in connection with the death of the farmer.