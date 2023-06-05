HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special team begins probe into alleged loan fraud at Pulpally coop. bank

Team constituted following suicide of farmer who was a complainant in loan-fraud case. Probe to be completed in a month

June 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A six-member special team, constituted to investigate the alleged loan fraud at the Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank in Wayanad district, launched an investigation on Monday.

The team has been constituted as per Section 66(1) of the Cooperative Act in the wake of the alleged suicide of a farmer, who was a complainant in the cooperative bank loan-fraud case, and several people raising similar complaints.

The team will investigate the alleged embezzlement, the capital and liabilities of the bank, and the use of public funds against the norms of the Cooperative Act, if any.

“We have started the preliminary investigation. The probe will be completed in a month,” T. Ayyappan Nair, Deputy Registrar, who is leading the team, told media persons.

The police arrested the former bank president and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary K.K. Abraham and the former bank secretary T. Rama Devi in connection with the death of the farmer.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.