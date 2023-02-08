Special team begins drone survey to locate rogue tusker Arikompan

February 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

A team from the Forest department and a special team from Wayand have begun a field survey to take steps to prevent human-elephant conflicts at Chinnakkanal in Idukki. On Wednesday, the team jointly conducted a drone survey with Arun R.S., Chief Conservator of Forests, High Range Circle, to find the camping location of the rogue tusker Arikompan which has triggered panic at Chinnakkanal and Santhanpara panchayats near Munnar.

“If needed, it will be tranquillized. We need to find a place with no slope and no presence of waterbody,” said Mr. Arun.

The sheer size of the tuskers Arikompan and Chakkakompan is a hurdle for their capture. As the operation to capture Arikompan in 2017 had failed, more preparations are needed this time, added Mr. Arun.

N. Roopesh, range forest officer of the elephant squad and the rapid response team (RRT) of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS), said Chief Veterinary Officer Arun Zakaria would join the team on Thursday. “In the field survey, we have found that 301 Colony area is a suitable place for tranquillizing the tusker. A joint survey will be conducted on Thursday. We will then submit our report to the Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO),” said Mr. Roopesh.

Forest department sources said they would recommend tranquillization and fixing radio callers on Arikompan. “If the terrain is suitable for shifting the tusker, the animal will be transported to another place. A final decision will be taken based on the order of the Chief Wildlife Warden,” said a senior official.

A high-level meeting was held at Munnar on Monday. The officials pointed out the topographical issues of the Chinnakanal-Anayirankal panchayat areas as the main hurdle for the operation.

The Youth Congress Idukki district committee had earlier launched an indefinite hunger protest at Poopara demanding a solution to the man-elephant issues at Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats. Youth Congress Idukki district president K.S. Arun was shifted to a hospital after his health condition had worsened. District Congress Committee general secretary A.P. Joy launched the hunger protest on Tuesday.