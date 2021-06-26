Special taskforce to reduce TPR in Kollam

KOLLAM

26 June 2021 18:53 IST

Focus will be on 25 local bodies with high TPR to bring it down below 8% by month end

The district administration has formed a special taskforce headed by Collector B. Abdul Nasar to reduce the test positivity rate (TPR) in Kollam.

The district currently has 25 local bodies that have failed to record any considerable dip in TPR even after a lockdown. These local bodies will be divided into seven clusters and the taskforce is expected to bring down the weekly TPR of these clusters below 8% by month end.

The functioning of rapid response teams (RRT) will be made more efficient while enforcement measures will be made stricter in consultation with the officials. Testing all persons on the contact list and expediting vaccination measures will be the other responsibilities of the taskforce. The District Collector has directed the officials concerned to ensure support for those under home care and move patients who cannot afford home isolation to domiciliary care centres.

An expert team including the District Medical Officer, National Health Mission (NHM) district project manager and district surveillance officer will issue instructions for the team. The District Police Chief will be in charge of ensuring the assistance of the police force to local bodies. Heads of various departments have been assigned the local bodies with high TPR for strengthening containment measures. Containment measures will be intensified in coordination with sub-division heads, district surveillance officers and LSG presidents and secretaries.

Kummil, Ayalamon, Thekkumbhagam, Thazhava, Ettiva, Chitara, Perayam, Kundara , Thodiyoor, Oachira, Poruvazhi and Vilakudy are among the local bodies that have been asked to take strict measures to bring down the TPR and achieve the target before June 30.