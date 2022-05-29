Special task force to address road issues during monsoon in Kerala

May 29, 2022 21:00 IST

Special control room to be set up to address complaints

The Public Works department (PWD) has set up a special task force to look into the issues on the roads that may be caused by rain during the monsoon season in the State.

The State and district-level task forces were formed by the PWD Mission Team on the instructions of Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas. A special control room will also be set up under the task force to bring the issues to the attention of the authorities by people. The Minister will inaugurate the task force and control room on June 1.

Roads and bridges are often damaged during the rainy season, especially in the time of floods. The task force and the control room are established to find an immediate solution to these issues, albeit temporarily. People can alert the control room about potholes and damages on the roads during the monsoon. The control room, which will be part of the existing Public Information Cell, will pass the complaints to the field officer concerned as soon as they are received, said a release from the office of the Minister.

The district-level task force should ensure that the issue is resolved within 24 hours or in a maximum of 48 hours. It is also suggested that a report be submitted in a timely manner along with pictures of the complaint being resolved. The decision is expected to reduce accidents during the monsoon, the release said.