Special Task Force joins COVID fight

Thrissur

24 May 2021 22:17 IST

Ten of the 50-member round-the-clock force are women

A Special Task Force has been formed in Thrissur district to co-ordinate preventive activities against COVID-19. The members of the task force will work at the war rooms for COVID prevention and supply of oxygen.

The task force will be ready for any emergency 24x7. Ten of the 50-member force are women. Young people, who have been active in voluntary social service since the devastating foods of 2018, are taking part in the fight against the pandemic too.

The force is actively involved in procuring oxygen cylinders as the second wave is severe in the district. The members help in taking empty cylinders for refilling, helping the workers at the oxygen plant, reaching the filled cylinders to the cylinder storage facility at Thoppe stadium and disinfecting the oxygen storage room.

Advertising

Advertising