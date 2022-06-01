Special task force formed to address road issues

A special task force has been formed to address the grievances of the public regarding roads during monsoons in 48 hours in the state.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the State and district-level task forces. The public can raise their complaints at 1800-425-7771. The task force operates through a control room set up at the office of the Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP).

Speaking after inaugurating the task force, the Minister said the purpose of the task force was to work with the people to solve the problems faced by them during the monsoon season. Issues reported in the control room would then be reported to the district task force by the officials concerned. If a permanent solution was not possible, a temporary solution would be ensured within 48 hours, the Minister said.

Mr. Riyas pointed out that the process of constructing bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) roads capable of coping with the rainy season was progressing. In five years, 50% of the Public Works Department (PWD) roads would be built using BMBC. In the last one year alone, work on 2,000 km of BMBC roads had been completed, Mr. Riyas said.