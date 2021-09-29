Special task force chases elephants into forest

A special task force has chased away wild elephants, which entered human habitation, into the forest in Kasaragod.

Six of the nine elephants were forced to move back into the jungles from Bedakam, Karaduka, Muliyar, and Delampady panchayats.

The Karaduka block panchayat came up with a special plan in collaboration with the Forest Department to prevent animal attacks.

The special task force, comprising local people and personnel of the Forest Department, chased the animals back into the forest.

The plan was prepared by a special meeting of Forest department officials and local body presidents.

In the first phase, the jungles in the Iriyanni forest were cleared.