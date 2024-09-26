ADVERTISEMENT

Special survey to be held in Chokramudi

Published - September 26, 2024 09:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augutsine interacting with a woman at a title deed fest in Cheruthoni on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A special survey will be conducted on the large-scale land grab reported Chokramudi hills, near Munnar, in Idukki, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. Talking to the media at Cheruthoni on Thursday, Mr. Rajan said that the Revenue department will take further action on the illegal land grab in Chokramudi hills. “A special team led by Devikulam Subcollector is investigating the Chokramudi land issue. If the probe finds that the title deeds in Chokramudi hills were forged, it will be cancelled,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating a district-level title deed distribution fest at Cheruthoni in Idukki, Mr. Rajan said the government will not allow any government land encroachment in the State.

He distributed 506 title deeds in Cheruthoni and Udumbanchola. The Revenue department plans to distribute 2,941 title deeds as part of the 100-day action programme of the government. “The balance of 2,435 title deeds will be distributed in the upcoming months,“ the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After assuming power, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government distributed 7,964 title deeds in the district, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Augustine presided over the function. He said the State government is giving more importance to land-related issues in Idukki district.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, District Collector V. Vigneshwari, and district panchayat president K.T. Binu, among others, attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US