Special survey to be held in Chokramudi

Published - September 26, 2024 09:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augutsine interacting with a woman at a title deed fest in Cheruthoni on Thursday.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augutsine interacting with a woman at a title deed fest in Cheruthoni on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A special survey will be conducted on the large-scale land grab reported Chokramudi hills, near Munnar, in Idukki, Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said. Talking to the media at Cheruthoni on Thursday, Mr. Rajan said that the Revenue department will take further action on the illegal land grab in Chokramudi hills. “A special team led by Devikulam Subcollector is investigating the Chokramudi land issue. If the probe finds that the title deeds in Chokramudi hills were forged, it will be cancelled,” he said.

Inaugurating a district-level title deed distribution fest at Cheruthoni in Idukki, Mr. Rajan said the government will not allow any government land encroachment in the State.

He distributed 506 title deeds in Cheruthoni and Udumbanchola. The Revenue department plans to distribute 2,941 title deeds as part of the 100-day action programme of the government. “The balance of 2,435 title deeds will be distributed in the upcoming months,“ the Minister said.

After assuming power, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government distributed 7,964 title deeds in the district, the Minister said.

Mr. Augustine presided over the function. He said the State government is giving more importance to land-related issues in Idukki district.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, District Collector V. Vigneshwari, and district panchayat president K.T. Binu, among others, attended the function.

