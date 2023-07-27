Special summary revision of electoral rolls begins in Kerala

July 27, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The special summary revision of the electoral rolls has begun in Kerala.

The exercise provides an opportunity for new voter registrations, Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage and making corrections on the rolls.

The integrated draft electoral roll will be published on October 17, 2023. Claims and objections can be filed till November 30, 2023. The final list with January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date will be published on January 5, 2024, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts are being made to update the rolls without flaws and by including all eligible voters ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Kaul said.

Booth-level officers (BLO) will conduct house-to-house verification as part of the exercise. Voters can also submit their applications online without the help of BLOs. For this, they can make use of the Voters’ Services Portal, the voters’ helpline app, or www.voters.eci.gov.in. For more details, visit www.ceokerala.gov.in.

The following are the forms: Form 6 (new voter registration), Form 6A (application for overseas electors for inclusion of name in electoral roll), Form 6B (for linking Aadhaar number for with Voters ID), Form 7 (Application for objecting inclusion of name of other person/seeking deletion of own name/seeking deletion of any other), Form 8 - (correction of entries, change of address, replacement of EPIC, and marking of person with disabilities).

Youngsters who have turned 17 years of age can apply in advance for voter registration. They will be formally registered as voters once they turn 18 with January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 as the qualification dates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.