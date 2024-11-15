‘Special’ stories played out as nearly 1,000 differently abled children converge for Children’s Day celebrations

At 47, Sheethal (name changed) was not exactly a child, but neither had she fully matured mentally. Her child-like innocence was evident when she attended a Children’s Day function for the differently abled at the Fine Arts Hall here on Thursday (November 14).

She was sobbing inconsolably, wanting nothing more than a pair of bottles she had left behind in the vehicle that dropped her at the venue. When it became clear that no amount of cajoling would calm her and her sobs grew louder turning heads during the inaugural function, a teacher took her outside the hall. A call was made to the driver of the vehicle, who returned her prized possessions, and just like that, her sobbing stopped.

Many such small stories unfolded when nearly 1,000 students from 28 special schools across the district gathered for the 18th edition of the ‘Uniquely Me’ Children’s Day and Cultural Fest, organised by the Centre for Empowerment & Enrichment (CEFEE), an NGO dedicated to the welfare of differently-abled children. Started in 2007 as a platform for socialising, the event is now held annually in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Malappuram.

“I call them specially abled, or even children of determination, for the unwavering focus and dedication they bring to their activities. We introduce them to a new art form every year, and this time, it was Chavittunatakam,” said Mary Anitha, founder of CEFEE.

Sathi Devi, mother of a child with learning disabilities, said that while she did not find it difficult to take her daughter out, that was not the case for all differently abled children, who often spend more time indoors. “Such dedicated functions, where they receive undivided attention, leave them indescribably happy,” she said.

Rizwana K., a special educator with the Centre for Early Intervention Rehabilitation and Research, Methala, Perumbavoor, was a bundle of nerves on the eve of the function. It was the first time the institute was taking children to a crowded event. However, everything went smoothly, and she was relieved and happy that they had brought the children.

“Such functions, which facilitate social interactions, help these children observe and learn behavioural patterns. Instances of hyperactive children becoming more attentive after attending such gatherings are not rare. Yes, there are challenges in taking these children to functions, but we special educators take up this job out of passion, and we treat these children as our own,” said Ms. Rizwana.

Also helping the children were volunteers like Akshaya R., a second-year engineering student and a National Service Scheme member at an engineering institute in Kalady. “This was the first time we were volunteering for such a function, and it has been more fulfilling,” she said.