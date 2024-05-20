GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special State Cabinet meet asks Kerala Governor to promulgate Ordinance on delimitation of local body wards 

Published - May 20, 2024 07:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A special Cabinet meeting on Monday decided to increase the number of wards ahead of the 2025 local self-government elections.

The Cabinet requested that the Governor promulgate an Ordinance establishing a Delimitation Commission. The State Election Commissioner will chair the Commission, with five members at the rank of Secretary to the government. 

As part of its mandate, the Commission will issue a draft notification. This notification will include the crucial task of fixing the ward boundaries, a process that will shape the future electoral landscape.

The Commission will create new wards based on the 2011 Census findings. Currently, grama panchayats have one ward per 1,000 voters.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed the government’s decision as arbitrary. He said the government had wilfully kept the Opposition out of the loop. The UDF government had taken the LDF, then the Opposition, into confidence before announcing the process.

Mr. Satheesan said the current delimitation exercise was a sly political manoeuvre to redraw wards and create new ones, giving the ruling front an undue advantage in the crucial 2025 local body elections.

He said the UDF would only allow the creation of new wards if the move meets the requisite legal criteria.

