Special staff at Karunya pharmacies to sell generic drugs

The Kerala Medical Services Corporation has employed special staff/ pharmacists at Karunya pharmacies to help dispense generic drugs to people.

In the first phase, these staff will be deployed in the Karunya pharmacies in nine medical college hospitals.

Doctors have been instructed to write generic drugs but whenever they write new branded drugs, these pharmacists can help discern the corresponding generic name and dispense the drugs accordingly.

The Health department said 16,000 vials of anti-rabies immunoglobulin serum would be available immediately. Next week, another 44,000 vials were expected. The department also decided to purchase 20,000 vials additionally over and above the indent .

The department said that additional drug was being stocked, as there seemed to be a huge rush in the number of people coming to hospitals in the past few days following dog or cat bites.