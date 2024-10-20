Special squads probing online investment scams zero in on social media groups

The special squads formed by the Kozhikode police to investigate online financial crimes are tracking suspicious social media groups created by anonymous individuals under the pretext of educating investors about stock market opportunities. These platforms have reportedly been used as tools to defraud individuals through fraudulent investment schemes.

Police sources said that investors who lost money in such incidents were often unaware of the individuals behind the groups, who used fake profiles to pocket their funds. Recently, the operation of one such instant messaging group was exposed after a woman from Nadapuram filed a complaint, reporting a loss of ₹17 lakh in an online investment scheme.

According to police officers associated with the probe, several WhatsApp and Facebook groups are active in the State, targeting vulnerable individuals and promoting fake online investment schemes with high returns. After conducting ‘online grooming sessions’, the operators share links for fund transfers, which typically end up in the accounts of unknown individuals, they added.

Police sources revealed that some fraudsters offer attractive returns to investors in the initial stages to gain their trust, later soliciting larger investments. In the case of the complainant from Nadapuram, the fraudsters had collected funds in different instalments over three months, from June to August 2024. The money was deposited directly into an unknown bank account instead of the projected one. She discovered the deception when no updates were provided about the promised returns, they added.

The plan of the special squads is to zero in on all suspicious social media groups based on information gathered from scammed investors. Though some groups have been permanently deleted, efforts are under way to recover details with the assistance of cyber specialists. Experts from the Kerala Police Cyberdome are also involved in the ongoing investigations into financial scams.

Mubasheer Sheik, a Tamil Nadu native who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody last week for his alleged involvement in defrauding a Kozhikode native of over ₹67 lakh, was likely to be released into police custody for further investigation. According to Kozhikode city cyber police, he was part of a WhatsApp group that targeted several investors in Kerala under the guise of Forex trading.

A senior police officer from the Hi-tech Crime Investigation Wing said that many individuals click unknown hyperlinks online to join investment training groups and interact with anonymous individuals to learn about new investment options. The safest practice was to avoid all shared hyperlinks for fund transfers, he added.