Special squads to tackle wild boar menace in Kerala

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has announced plans to form special squads to shoot and kill marauding wild boars that endanger human lives and destroy crops.

The Minister, who will convene a high-level meeting on October 3 to chalk out strategies for the purpose, emphasised the urgent need for such action, citing difficulties in finding qualified personnel who are capable of carrying out shooting operations in affected areas.

The Forest department is also facing other hurdles, including insufficient funding leading to meagre remuneration for shooters.

The proposed squads, Mr. Saseendran said in a statement, could comprise trained shooters, retired staff of various departments, ex-servicemen, and members of rifle clubs. The department is also exploring partnerships with voluntary organisations to bolster such efforts.

The Forest department had permitted the chairpersons and secretaries of local self-government institutions to cull wild boars entering residential areas. However, various hurdles have impeded steps to kill wild boars despite receiving the requisite approvals.

Mr. Saseendran also pointed out that only the Central government had the authority to officially classify wild boars as vermin. The State had repeatedly sought a notification to exercise the power, but has not yet received a favourable response.

