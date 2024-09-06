Special squads to crack down on unfair trade practices during Onam season in Kozhikode

Special squads formed by the Civil Supplies department in view of the Onam season have launched intensive checks to prevent incidents of hoarding and black marketing in Kozhikode district. Rationing inspectors are part of the squads to be led by taluk supply officers.

Owners of several wholesale and retail shops dealing with the supply of essential commodities have been served legal notices for the alleged violation of various provisions under the Essential Commodities Act. The number of newly exposed cases is reportedly high in Koyilandy and Kozhikode taluks. Officials said a majority of incidents pertained to illegal hike in prices of essential commodities and unlawful resale of cooking gas cylinders purchased with government subsidy. They also said that several suspected cases of hoarding of essential commodities were exposed in rural areas.

The special squad of the Legal Metrology department is also likely to intensify checking to prevent unethical trade and attempts to cheat consumers. The Onam special markets opened by government agencies and private groups will also be brought under the scanner.

“As consumers, our demand is to expand the ongoing checking to cover more areas. It seems there is no control over sectors such as fruit and vegetable trade. There is no uniformity in prices as merchants operate the way they feel,” said Anil Babu, a member of a farmers’ marketing forum. He said local fish merchants were another group without uniformity in the case of prices.

Some residents’ associations and self-help groups have also started challenging the high prices charged by some flower stall owners in Kozhikode district. According to them, there should be some control over the growing number of temporary flower stalls during Onam. Those charging exorbitant prices should be exposed through flash inspections, they said.