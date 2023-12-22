Special squads to check flow of liquor, drugs during festive season

December 22, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

The district administration has intensified inspections to prevent bootlegging and inflow of narcotics during Christmas-New Year festive season. Special squads will be formed and enforcement measures will be strengthened to minimise offences coming under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). District Collector N. Devidas has instructed the police to identify habitual offenders and check houseboats, home stays, and DJ party venues prior to the festivals.

While the Forest department will beef up surveillance measures at check-posts, awareness classes will be held for school and college students. In order to prevent hoarding and price hike during the season, squads of Legal Metrology, Food Safety, Health department, and tahsildars will carry out regular inspections. Kollam Corporation and various municipalities in the district have been asked to ensure hygiene in slaughterhouses. Apart from the routine monitoring, extra inspections will be conducted in bus stands, railway stations, and migrant labourer camps.

The Excise department has opened a 24-hour control room to coordinate enforcement activities while three striking force units will monitor various excise circles and border areas. The first unit will be focusing on Kollam, Karunagapally and Kunnathur taluks and the second unit will cover Kottarakara. The third unit will be in charge of Punalur and Pathanapuram taluks.

Border patrol

Meanwhile, another 24-hour border patrol unit will step up vigil in border areas of the district that include Aryankavu and Achencoil. The department is also conducting joint inspections with Police, Revenue, Forest and Railways. Sea patrolling will also be strengthened with the help of coastal police and marine enforcement to curb the smuggling spirit and drugs. While joint patrols are being held in the border areas with Tamil Nadu Police, the department has urged the public to get in touch with the control rooms, striking force units or excise officers with complaints.