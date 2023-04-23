ADVERTISEMENT

Special squads to intensify checks on inter-State buses to curb drug trafficking

April 23, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kozhikode 

Police and Excise department squads to be deployed in all major bus stands and boarding points to keep an eye on suspicious activities

The Hindu Bureau

Following reports that inter-State drug traffickers are exploiting inter-State bus services to smuggle drugs, the police and Excise department squads have increased the frequency of surprise checks on the highways. Squads will be present in all major bus stands and boarding points to keep an eye on suspicious activities.  

As part of the heightened vigil, inter-State bus operators have already been asked to improve their vigil and immediately report any suspicious activities to the squads concerned. Arrangements are also in place for thorough inspection of passengers’ baggage at various points. 

Police and Excise department sources said they would also seek the support of their counterparts in neighbouring States for coordinated action. They pointed out that such joint actions with the police had helped reduce drug trafficking via railway network. 

It was the revelation of a recently arrested drug trafficker that prompted the police to increase vigil in the area. He had reportedly told the police that drug peddlers were exploiting the inter-State bus services as there were limited chances of checking on the buses. He had allegedly connections with international drug racketeers for flourishing supply of drugs in local market. 

Police sources said the operation of tourist buses and inter-State goods carriers will also be brought under regular checking following the instructions of the Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force. Deployment of canine squads to sniff out hidden narcotic consignments too would be given priority in possible areas, they said.

