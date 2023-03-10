ADVERTISEMENT

Special squad arrests man with ganja

March 10, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise Enforcement and Anti-narcotic Special Squad on Thursday night arrested a 26-year-old youth on charges of possession of synthetic drugs and ganja. The team seized 2.88 g of MDMA and 20 g of ganja from the youth who was allegedly carrying the substances on his motorcycle, during a check carried out at Vanchiyoor. The accused has been identified as Visakh alias flex. In a similar incident, the excise officials registered a case against Arundas, who allegedly carried 1.34 g of MDMA and 21 g of ganja, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. According to the excise officials, he fled leaving behind the motorcycle and the drugs, after he was stopped at Kizhakkumbhagam near Kazhakuttam. The excise team was led by Circle Inspector B.L. Shibu. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US