Special squad arrests man with ganja

March 10, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Excise Enforcement and Anti-narcotic Special Squad on Thursday night arrested a 26-year-old youth on charges of possession of synthetic drugs and ganja. The team seized 2.88 g of MDMA and 20 g of ganja from the youth who was allegedly carrying the substances on his motorcycle, during a check carried out at Vanchiyoor. The accused has been identified as Visakh alias flex. In a similar incident, the excise officials registered a case against Arundas, who allegedly carried 1.34 g of MDMA and 21 g of ganja, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. According to the excise officials, he fled leaving behind the motorcycle and the drugs, after he was stopped at Kizhakkumbhagam near Kazhakuttam. The excise team was led by Circle Inspector B.L. Shibu.