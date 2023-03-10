HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special squad arrests man with ganja

March 10, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Excise Enforcement and Anti-narcotic Special Squad on Thursday night arrested a 26-year-old youth on charges of possession of synthetic drugs and ganja. The team seized 2.88 g of MDMA and 20 g of ganja from the youth who was allegedly carrying the substances on his motorcycle, during a check carried out at Vanchiyoor. The accused has been identified as Visakh alias flex. In a similar incident, the excise officials registered a case against Arundas, who allegedly carried 1.34 g of MDMA and 21 g of ganja, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. According to the excise officials, he fled leaving behind the motorcycle and the drugs, after he was stopped at Kizhakkumbhagam near Kazhakuttam. The excise team was led by Circle Inspector B.L. Shibu. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.