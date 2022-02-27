Special shows for fans associations may go

Organised negative campaign against films of rival stars

Organised negative campaign against films of rival stars

The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) is set to put an end to special screenings of films for fans associations of stars on release day after noticing unhealthy practices, including organised negative campaigning against films of rival stars which in recent times have taken a communal colour.

Suggestions regarding this had come up at the organisation’s executive meeting held on February 22. It will now be placed for the approval of the general body meeting to be held on March 29, after which it could come into practice.

According to K. Vijayakumar, president, FEUOK, several exhibitors have been suggesting such a change in recent years, as they have found that the special fan shows do not have any positive bearing on the collection that a film makes.

“Special shows for fans have now come to be known for excessive behaviour from the side of the supporters. The worst of these is the attempt to run down the films of the rival stars as soon as these shows are over. Such comments online have now begun taking a communal colour, with actors and films judged by some based on religion and caste. No film has become a hit just because of the fan special shows, because it depends on content. The theatre owners have also complained about damage caused to the theatre after such shows. They also throw around large amounts of paper bits and confetti, cleaning which will take quite a lot of time,” Mr. Vijayakumar told The Hindu.

In recent years, special shows for fans have begun at 5 a.m. and even at midnight, with the associations purchasing all the tickets in bulk and distributing it to their members. As per the proposed change, all tickets will henceforth be made available online. Special shows before 10 a.m. on release day are also proposed to be stopped, as theatre owners feel that the crowd of fans who arrive for the early morning shows would anyway buy tickets for the shows later in the day, if the special shows are stopped.

Mr. Vijayakumar said he hoped the stars would also cooperate with the proposal. The FEUOK was not opposed to any star, but they should take steps to control their associations, he said. The fans associations, meanwhile, have remained tight-lipped to the proposal and have decided to wait till the proposals are made official next month.

“The practice of running down films will happen even if the special shows happen, because many of these are people who comment without watching. The fans associations have a very good relationship with the theatre owners and employees at the local level. We have even provided kits to the employees when they were facing difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic and they always set aside tickets for us,” said an office-bearer of a fans association on condition of anonymity.