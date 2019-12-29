Kerala

Special Session of Kerala Assembly on December 31

Kerala Assembly. File.

Kerala Assembly. File.   | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

more-in

The cabinet also decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the special session

A special session of the Kerala assembly will be convened on December 31 to ratify the Constitution (126th) Amendment bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years.

A decision in this connection was taken at the cabinet meeting here on Sunday, a Chief Minister’s Office press release said.

The cabinet also decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the special session.

The Constitution Amendment bill, which has been passed by Parliament earlier this month, has to be ratified by at least 50 per cent of the assemblies before it is brought into force.

The Reservation for members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, is due to end on January 25, 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 5:26:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/special-session-of-kerala-assembly-on-december-31/article30425898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY