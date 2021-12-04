Special schools reopen on Wednesday

Thiruvananthapuram

04 December 2021 18:30 IST

Special schools for the differently abled will reopen on Wednesday while following the same guidelines applicable to other schools.

Differently abled students in general schools too could attend physical classes.

Students should reach school in uniforms from December 13, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said on Saturday. A decision on student travel concession would be taken after more talks.