Special rehab package for coastal highway land acquisition: Riyas

March 14, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A special rehabilitation package has been prepared for coastal highway land acquisition, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Replying to questions by M. Rajagopalan, K.J. Maxy, about a rehabilitation package for those who giving up land and house for coastal highway development during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Tuesday, the Minister said the government was aiming to complete it by 2026. Special characteristics of the coastal belt had been kept in mind while drawing up the comprehensive package for those surrendering land.

The package, he said, had been divided into two. In the first category came those who had ownership documents. While taking over houses of those in this category, depreciation would be reduced from the estimated cost of the structure and solatium given. Those giving up land would be given its cost decided as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. Besides these, families to be rehabilitated would be given a 600-sq.ft flat or a one-time compensation of ₹13 lakh.

In the second category were included those who did not have ownership documents. The building cost without reducing the depreciation value would be given as compensation. Families to be rehabilitated would be given a 600-sq ft flat or a one-time compensation of ₹13 lakh.

The rehabilitation package in connection with coastal development was the best in the country, the Minister claimed.

He said the 623-km highway with 52 stretches passed through nine districts. The Kerala Road Fund Board was working on 537 km of the highway, accounting for 44 stretches. Sanction had ben received for land acquisition for 415 km, 24 stretches.

Asked about tourism promotion in the wake of the project, the Minister said that special tourism centres, 12 in all, would be arranged every 50 km. Comfort stations too would be built alongside. It would have cycle track, charging station, and restaurant. Beach tourism would also get a fillip with the opening of the coastal highway. The highway design was very conducive to making the State a tourist destination, he said.

Replying to questions by Manjalamkuzhi Ali, M.K. Muneer, P.K. Basheer, and N.A. Nellikkunnu on steps to ensure quality of roads, Mr. Riyas said the Public Works department was adopting construction techniques that resulted in more durable roads. Technology used for building roads was being checked for was suitability of the area concerned.