Special rain alert for hilly areas

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a special alert for hilly areas of the State with most districts continuing to receive the southwest monsoon rainfall.
Night travel may be regulated in the hilly areas of Kozhikode, Kannur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam, the authority said in a Sunday evening advisory.
Yellow alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a weather update, has issued yellow alerts for Idukki and Ernakulam districts indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.
Relief camps
The KSDMA has directed the police, fire and rescue services and officials attached to the departments of revenue and local administration in the five districts to remain prepared to tackle contingencies. As there is a possibility for waterlogging in low-lying areas, local bodies and village officers concerned should be directed, if needed, to open relief camps, the KSDMA said.
