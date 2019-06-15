Special quota for CAPE engineering seats

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has invited applications from the children of the employees of the Cooperation Department and cooperative societies, banks, and other organisations for availing special reservation for admissions to engineering colleges operated by the Cooperative Academy of Professional Education (CAPE).

Order issued

The government has issued orders sanctioning reservation for the children of cooperation employees in 10% of the seats that have been earmarked for the 35% management quota.

The reservation will be applicable for all courses except B.Tech. (Information Technology) and B.Tech. (Electronics and Instrumentation).

Deadline is June 19

The deadline for submitting applications is June 19, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

Further details can be obtained from www.cee-kerala.org.