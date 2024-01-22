ADVERTISEMENT

Special pujas, prayers mark Pran Prathistha in Wayanad

January 22, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of the party’s Kerala affairs (Kerala Prabhari), lit the lamp at Sree Maha Ganapathi Temple at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Monday in connection with the Pran Pratishtha, the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol in the newly built temple in Ayodhya. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Special pujas, prayers, and lighting of lamps across the district on Monday marked Pran Pratishtha, the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol in the newly built temple in Ayodhya.

Various programmes including Deepa Prajawalanam (lighting of lamps), Bhajans, speeches on Ramayana, live telecast of the ceremony, and distribution of food were held at 117 temples across the district.

Big screens were set up in nearly 100 temples including the Sita Devi Temple at Pulpally, Sre Mahaganapathi Temple at Ganapathivattom, Sree Rama Swamy Temple at Ponkuzhi, Sree Matsyavathara Temple at Meenangadi, and the Mariyamman temple here to telecast the ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of the party’s State affairs (Kerala Prabhari) lit the lamp at the Sree Maha Ganapathi Temple at Sulthan Bathery. Mr. Javadekar also watched the live telecast of the ceremony along with hundreds of people at the temple. Tushar Vellappally, president of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), and BJP district leaders accompanied him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US