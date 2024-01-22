Special pujas, prayers mark Pran Prathistha in Wayanad

January 22, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KALPETTA

Special pujas, prayers, and lighting of lamps across the district on Monday marked Pran Pratishtha, the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla’s idol in the newly built temple in Ayodhya.

Various programmes including Deepa Prajawalanam (lighting of lamps), Bhajans, speeches on Ramayana, live telecast of the ceremony, and distribution of food were held at 117 temples across the district.

Big screens were set up in nearly 100 temples including the Sita Devi Temple at Pulpally, Sre Mahaganapathi Temple at Ganapathivattom, Sree Rama Swamy Temple at Ponkuzhi, Sree Matsyavathara Temple at Meenangadi, and the Mariyamman temple here to telecast the ceremony.

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, who is in charge of the party’s State affairs (Kerala Prabhari) lit the lamp at the Sree Maha Ganapathi Temple at Sulthan Bathery. Mr. Javadekar also watched the live telecast of the ceremony along with hundreds of people at the temple. Tushar Vellappally, president of the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), and BJP district leaders accompanied him.

