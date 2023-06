June 12, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thrissur

A special puja was conducted for the wellbeing of wild tusker Arikompan, which was translocated twice, at a temple in Thrissur district recently. An expatriate from Kottayam, who lives in Malaysia, offered the special puja at the Alumthazham Mahavarahi Devi temple at Vallur, near Anthikkad. A large number of people turned out for the puja. One more puja will be offered at the temple for Arikompan on June 23.

