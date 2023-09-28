HamberMenu
Madhu lynching case: Special Public Prosecutor recuses himself from appearing

September 28, 2023 09:40 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Attappady Madhu

Attappady Madhu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior High Court lawyer K.P. Satheesan, who was appointed Special Public Prosecutor by the government to argue the appeal in the the Attappady Madhu lynching case, on Wednesday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that he was not appearing in the case.

He made the submission before the Bench comprising Justice P.B. Sureshkumar and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar which is hearing the appeal filed by the State government seeking to enhance the sentence awarded to 14 accused in the case.

He, along with High Court lawyer P.V. Jeevesh, was recently appointed as Special Public Prosecutor and Additional Special Public Prosecutor respectively in the case.

Malli, mother of Madhu, protested against the appointment of Mr. Satheesan and had recently staged a satyagraha in front of the District Collectorate in Palakkad demanding removal of Mr. Satheesan from the post.

