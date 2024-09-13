GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special PSC coaching programme begins in Edamalakudy

Published - September 13, 2024 06:45 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Tribal students at the employment registration camp held at Edamalakudy on Thursday.

Tribal students at the employment registration camp held at Edamalakudy on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

For securing government jobs for tribal youths from the first tribal panchayat at Edamalakudy, a special PSC coaching programme named ‘Uyire’ will provide residential coaching for competitive exams. According to officials, the Rotary Club of Kottayam Southern and Edamalakudy grama panchayat will jointly implement the project. The PSC coaching programme is set to commence in a coaching centre at Rajakkad in Idukki, the organisers said.

Edamalakudy panchayat secretary Arun Kumar N. said that nearly 150 youths from the tribal hamlet completed their SSLC and Plus Two courses but failed to continue their studies or find jobs. The project aims to provide two-month coaching for attending various PSC exams and help them secure government jobs,” said Mr. Kumar.

“The Rotary District 3211 will provide accommodation and coaching fees for the project. The first batch of students began their training on September 18. In the first batch, 10 youths joined the project. In the next level, ten girls will join the project,” said the official.

Officials said that many government job opportunities are available for the tribal community, but even the youths are unaware of the exams. “Most of the youths in the hamlet have no employment registration credentials. The Employment Information and Assistance Bureau of Devikulam at Edamalakudy facilitated an employment registration camp, and 22 youths took the registration camp. We aim to ensure the employment registration for all youths in Edamalakudy soon,“ said Mr. Kumar.

Governor of Rotary District 3211 Sudhi Jabbar inaugurated the PSC coaching programme. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by Alvin Jose, President of the Rotary Club of Kottayam Southern, and Vinu T.M., MD of the Competitor Coaching Centre, formalising the partnership for the project.

Edamalakudy, the first tribal panchayat under Munnar forest division in Idukki, faces hurdles in education and employment due to the lack of proper roads and facilities.

