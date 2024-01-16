GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Special programmes to mark death centenary of Kumaran Asan

January 16, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day programme ‘Asan Smrithi’ to mark the 100th death anniversary of Mahakavi Kumaran Asan will begin at Pallana Kumarakodi on Wednesday.

The programme is jointly organised by the Kumaran Asan Smaraka Samiti, Pallana, and the Kumaran Asan National Institute of Culture, Thonnakal.

It will begin with laying floral tributes at the Asan memorial at Pallana on Wednesday at 8.30 a.m. A.M. Ariff, MP, will inaugurate the commemoration meeting at 10 a.m.

M.A. Siddique, director, Sree Narayana Guru International Study Centre, will deliver a lecture on the relevance of Asan’s poems in modern times. A.G. Oleena, director, Kerala Literacy Mission, and P.P. Sharmila, Principal, TKM College, Nagiarkulangara, will speak on the topic of women in Asan’s poems.

Poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar will inaugurate a poets’ meet at 2 p.m. Drama Mudiyanaya Puthran by the KPAC will be staged at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, students will stage various programmes at 10 a.m. Kumaran Asan death centenary meeting will be inaugurated by Minister for Culture Saji Cherian at 3.30 p.m. Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, will preside.

Asan death centenary lecture series will be launched by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. Kerala Bhasha Institute director M. Sathyan will deliver the keynote address.

Mahakavi Kumaran Asan, one of the highly acclaimed poets of Kerala, lost his life in a boat tragedy at Pallana in the early hours of January 17, 1924.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.