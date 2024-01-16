Special programmes to mark death centenary of Kumaran Asan

January 16, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A two-day programme ‘Asan Smrithi’ to mark the 100th death anniversary of Mahakavi Kumaran Asan will begin at Pallana Kumarakodi on Wednesday.

The programme is jointly organised by the Kumaran Asan Smaraka Samiti, Pallana, and the Kumaran Asan National Institute of Culture, Thonnakal.

It will begin with laying floral tributes at the Asan memorial at Pallana on Wednesday at 8.30 a.m. A.M. Ariff, MP, will inaugurate the commemoration meeting at 10 a.m.

M.A. Siddique, director, Sree Narayana Guru International Study Centre, will deliver a lecture on the relevance of Asan’s poems in modern times. A.G. Oleena, director, Kerala Literacy Mission, and P.P. Sharmila, Principal, TKM College, Nagiarkulangara, will speak on the topic of women in Asan’s poems.

Poet Kureepuzha Sreekumar will inaugurate a poets’ meet at 2 p.m. Drama Mudiyanaya Puthran by the KPAC will be staged at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, students will stage various programmes at 10 a.m. Kumaran Asan death centenary meeting will be inaugurated by Minister for Culture Saji Cherian at 3.30 p.m. Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, will preside.

Asan death centenary lecture series will be launched by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad. Kerala Bhasha Institute director M. Sathyan will deliver the keynote address.

Mahakavi Kumaran Asan, one of the highly acclaimed poets of Kerala, lost his life in a boat tragedy at Pallana in the early hours of January 17, 1924.