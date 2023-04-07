Special prayers, way of cross procession mark Good Friday 

April 07, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Thrissur

Fasting, special prayers and Way of the Cross processions marked Good Friday, remembering the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Special prayers started early in the morning. Thousands of people attended the services. The believers observed day-long fasting. Carrying wooden crosses on their shoulders, the faithful participated in the Way of Cross processions, which were carried out in all parishes. They knelt to pray often, singing verses recalling Passion of the Christ.

Good Friday is of great significance to the Christian community as it signified the ultimate sacrifice of Jesus Christ. According to Christian belief, Jesus Christ was nailed on the cross to redeem humanity from sin.

Christians prepared for the day with 50-day-long lent avoiding non-vegetarian food. The holy week, the last week of the lent period , started with Palm Sunday. The lent period will end on Sunday when the Christians celebrate Easter, marking the resurrection of the Christ, on the third day of his crucifixion.