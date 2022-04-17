Special prayers mark Easter celebrations in capital

Churches in the city organised special services which began on Saturday night

The faithful pray at the St. Josephs Cathedral, Palayam on the Easter day on Sunday , in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Christians in the State capital celebrated Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Christ, with special prayers and traditional ceremonies.

Churches belonging to different Christian denominations in the city organised special services which started late Saturday night to mark the celebrations.

Archbishop Thomas J. Netto of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram led the prayers and delivered the Easter message at the St. Joseph's Metropolitan Cathedral at Palayam.

The Archbishop asked believers to pursue forgiveness and not succumb to feelings of revenge or hate.

Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, led the prayers at the St. Mary's Cathedral, Pattom. Delivering his Easter message, the Cardinal reminded believers of Christ's message of peace and tolerance.

At the CSI Christ Church, Palayam, the vicar Rev. P. K. Chacko led the services.

Special services were also held at other churches including the Lourdes Forane Church, PMG, and the Madre de Deus Church at Vettucaud.

On Friday, hundreds of believers took part in the Way of the Cross procession in the city organised jointly by various denominations.