Special police team to prevent pickpocketing at Sabarimala

Taking note of a pickpocketing case reported in the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone, a special police team has been deployed to curb theft and pickpocketing incidents in the area.

According to K.E. Baiju, Special Police Officer at Sabarimala, the team consists of officers from all districts who have received specialised training in handling crimes like pickpocketing in States such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Surveillance has been intensified in vulnerable spots, including Apachemedu, where such incidents are more frequent.

Devotees have been urged to report lost phones immediately. The police station at the Sannidhanam is equipped with mechanisms to trace and retrieve missing phones efficiently, the official said.

To facilitate the smooth movement of devotees, particularly on the 18 holy steps, an expert team of 45 police officers have been deployed in shifts to assist pilgrims. The Travancore Devaswom Board has also installed a ladder system along the steps to aid the policemen on duty. Previously, officers on duty at the steps had to balance themselves using a rope with one hand while assisting devotees with the other.

Around 1,000 police personnel, led by an Additional Superintendent of Police, are on duty at Sabarimala in the first phase. In addition, specialised units such as the Bomb Detection Squad, Armed Commandos, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Rapid Action Force too have been deployed.