March 14, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram rural police have arrested several persons who had been evading warrants for their arrest. The list included 13 persons with long pending warrants against them and 98 others with non-bailable warrants against them. The accused were picked up during a special drive led by the District Police Chief (Rural) D. Shilpa and produced before the court. The drive will continue in the days ahead, Ms. Shilpa said.