Special police clearance mela for passport applicants

A special Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) mela will be conducted by the Regional Passport Office, Thiruvananthapuram, on November 5 (Saturday) at the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram, and in Kollam . Applicants who require PCC can attend the mela following the usual appointment booking procedure and those who have already taken appointments can reschedule them to November 5 through www.passportindia.gov.in. For more details, contact 18002581800 or 0471–2470225 or email rpo.trivandrum@mea.gov.in. A pressnote issued here said the special mela would cater to the huge demand for PCCs by applicants seeking to pursue opportunities abroad for education, employment and emigration.