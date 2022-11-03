A special Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) mela will be conducted by the Regional Passport Office, Thiruvananthapuram, on November 5 (Saturday) at the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram, and in Kollam . Applicants who require PCC can attend the mela following the usual appointment booking procedure and those who have already taken appointments can reschedule them to November 5 through www.passportindia.gov.in. For more details, contact 18002581800 or 0471–2470225 or email rpo.trivandrum@mea.gov.in. A pressnote issued here said the special mela would cater to the huge demand for PCCs by applicants seeking to pursue opportunities abroad for education, employment and emigration.
Special police clearance mela for passport applicants
