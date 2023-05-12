ADVERTISEMENT

Special playground for the differently abled in NIPMAR

May 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thrissur

First adaptive game zone in a rehabilitation centre

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMAR), Irinjalakuda, has established an adaptive game zone for differently abled children, the first of its kind in a rehabilitation centre in the State.

The game zone has been designed to provide both fun and therapeutic benefits, catering to the physical and mental needs of children and adults who require rehabilitation treatment at NIPMAR. They include individuals with reduced limbs, autism, other neuro-developmental problems, spinal cord injuries, and paraplegics.

The playground has been specifically created to suit the physical condition of each category of differently abled individuals, according to NIPMAR executive director in-charge C. Chandrababu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The fully air-conditioned game zone has cost ₹41.35 lakh and boasts a variety of specialised equipment, including a table-top simulation cricket game that can be played on a wheelchair, a football game that can be played by three players, and a basketball ring that can be adjusted in height.

The game zone provides an opportunity for individuals seeking rehabilitation treatment to engage in physical activity that is both enjoyable and beneficial to their health. It was the first elaborate adapted game zone established in a rehabilitation treatment centre, and it served as a model for future centres to follow, Mr. Chandrababu added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US