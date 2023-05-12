Special playground for the differently abled in NIPMAR

May 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Thrissur

The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMAR), Irinjalakuda, has established an adaptive game zone for differently abled children, the first of its kind in a rehabilitation centre in the State.

The game zone has been designed to provide both fun and therapeutic benefits, catering to the physical and mental needs of children and adults who require rehabilitation treatment at NIPMAR. They include individuals with reduced limbs, autism, other neuro-developmental problems, spinal cord injuries, and paraplegics.

The playground has been specifically created to suit the physical condition of each category of differently abled individuals, according to NIPMAR executive director in-charge C. Chandrababu.

The fully air-conditioned game zone has cost ₹41.35 lakh and boasts a variety of specialised equipment, including a table-top simulation cricket game that can be played on a wheelchair, a football game that can be played by three players, and a basketball ring that can be adjusted in height.

The game zone provides an opportunity for individuals seeking rehabilitation treatment to engage in physical activity that is both enjoyable and beneficial to their health. It was the first elaborate adapted game zone established in a rehabilitation treatment centre, and it served as a model for future centres to follow, Mr. Chandrababu added.