Special permission to be sought for conduct of Thrissur Pooram

Public participation will be limited in the wake of COVID-19

Special permission will be sought from the government for the conduct of Thrissur Pooram by limiting participation of the public in the wake of COVID-19, District Collector S. Shanavas has said.

A detailed report for the conduct of the pooram by including all rituals but limiting participation of the public would be submitted to the State government, the Collector said at a pooram core committee meeting held at the collectorate chamber on Friday.

The report will include the number of elephants to be paraded for the processions, conduct of sample firework and main firework and demand of Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms to conduct Pooram exhibition.

A meeting to be held at the collectorate on March 9 will decide on the number of elephants to be paraded for the cheru poorams (pooram procession of participating temples). A decision on permission for people to attend the pooram will be taken on the basis of reports from the police and Health Department. Representatives of Animal Husbandry and Wildlife Departments will be included in the meeting on March 9.

The Collector explained the risk in conducting the pooram exhibition in the wake of COVID-19. Exhibition could be conducted only by maintaining pandemic protocols, he said.

There was risk of COVID-19 spread in case of uncontrolled crowd, district medical officer K.J. Reena said. City Police Commissioner R. Adithya too pointed out that it would be difficult to control the crowd if the pooram was conducted in the usual manner.

While agreeing to check the crowd, Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi Devaswoms demanded to include all rituals. They insisted that parading 15 elephants for ezhunnallathu was part of ritual. The procession at night could be held with seven elephants, they said.

The Thiruvambadi Devaswom demanded three elephants for Madathil Varavu ezhunnallathu. The elephants should be included according to the ritual for Madathil Varavu percussion and in the procession for the second day, they demanded.

Mayor urged pooram organisers to cooperate by maintaining COVID-19 protocol.

Cochin Devaswom Board president B. Nandakumar, Thrissur tahsildar K.S. Sudhir, district fire officer Arun Bhaskar and representatives of the Paramekkavu and Thirvambadi Devaswoms attended the meeting.