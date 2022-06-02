Special permission not needed: K-Rail

Soon after the Centre informed the High Court that no approval was given for the social impact assessment or laying boundary stones for Silverline, K-Rail issued a statement stating that the social impact assessment and marking the boundary with alignment stones was launched based on the in-principle approval given by the Railways.

The office memorandum issued by the Union Ministry of Finance on August 5, 2016, states what could be done in advance for investing in government projects. As per the list, the State does not require special permission to carry out pre-investment activities such as preparation of feasibility reports, detailed project report (DPR); pilot experiments/studies for schemes; survey/investigation required for large projects; payment for land acquisition in accordance with the orders of a competent authority under the law; construction of boundary wall, access roads, minor bridges/culverts, water-power lines, site offices, temporary accommodation, etc. at the project site; preparation of environment management plans, forestry and wildlife clearances; compensatory afforestation, payment for conversion of forest land to non-forest purposes.

Accordingly, the State government has the right to acquire land and hold a social impact assessment study. There is also no need to take special permission to lay boundary stones at the proposed site. The procedures related to land acquisition are matters that falls under the purview of the State government nor Centre. So it does not require the special permission of the Centre or Railway Board for these works, the statement said.

The DPR is being examined by the Central Railway Board. Details of the railway land requested by the board will be submitted soon after the preliminary inspection, K-Rail said.